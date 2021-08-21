Hampi (Karnataka) [India], August 21 (ANI): Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday offered prayers in the Virupaksha temple of Hampi city in Karnataka.

Naidu visited the temple with his family where they were garlanded by an elephant as a part of welcome by the temple authorities. The Vice President along with his family also fed the elephant with bananas.

Meanwhile, Naidu is on a visit to Karanataka from August 16. The Vice President laid the foundation stone of the Innovation and Development Centre at Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru on Monday and also addressed the scientists and engineers of Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) on Friday. (ANI)

