New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday wished Pinarayi Vijayan on taking over as the chief minister of Kerala.

CPI(M) veteran Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front to an unprecedented consecutive victory in the assembly polls, on Thursday took oath as chief minister of Kerala for the second time.

An official in the Vice President Secretariat said Naidu telephoned Vijayan to extend his greetings.

