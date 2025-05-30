Kolkata, May 30 (PTI) A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the TMC dispensation in West Bengal of fostering violence, corruption and lawlessness, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that a "vicious and false campaign" was made against her government from "politically motivated point of view for narrow power gains".

In a post on her X handle, Banerjee alleged that the "blatant untruths were served from the high quarters of the Prime Minister".

Addressing a rally in north Bengal's Alipurduar on Thursday, the PM cited the Murshidabad riots and the teacher recruitment scam, and claimed that people of the state are desperate to oust the "nirmam sarkar" (cruel government).

"Yesterday a vicious and false campaign was there at Alipurduar in North Bengal from a self-serving and politically motivated point of view for narrow power gains," Banerjee alleged in the social media post.

She also claimed, "This was a campaign that attempted to downplay and erase out the significant development works of our government for the people in Alipurduar district."

Alleging that "the blatant untruths were served from the high quarters of the Hon'ble Prime Minister", Banerjee shared some facts and data relating to her government's "actual impactful initiatives for the people of Alipurduar".

"We do not divide people on the basis of religion, race, caste, or narrow-mindedness. We continuously work for the people, always standing by their side," she claimed in a jibe at the BJP in the post.

About administrative initiatives for the people of the district, she said, "To enhance administrative accessibility, we established Alipurduar district as Bengal's 20th district in June 2014. Since its formation, the district has experienced substantial developmental progress across various sectors, ensuring that every resident has benefited from at least one state government scheme."

The chief minister also claimed that her government made "significant strides in infrastructure, starting with the model integrated administrative building, Dooars Kanya".

Banerjee also listed several hospitals, special newborn care units, nursing schools, wellness centres and blood banks that have been set up by her government in the region.

She also counted the number of educational institutes, including Alipurduar University, students' hostel and an engineering college, which have been established during the TMC regime.

On social security schemes, she said, "People of Alipurduar have greatly been benefited. Over Rs 1200 crore has been disbursed through various programs, including Lakshmir Bhandar: 3.57 lakh beneficiaries, Kanyashree: 5.72 lakh beneficiaries, Khadyasathi: 12.91 lakh beneficiaries, Sabuj Sathi: 2.54 lakh beneficiaries...Swasthya Sathi: Over 4 lakh beneficiaries."

For Alipurduar's 61 tea estates, the state government has "successfully reopened eight closed gardens, increased worker wages to Rs 250, the highest in India", Banerjee claimed.

Monthly financial aid is given to workers of closed gardens, she said, adding, "we provide free ration, drinking water, electricity, and medical facilities".

"The Chaa Sundari Project has built houses for 2,969 families, with an additional 14,000 families benefiting from financial assistance for home construction, while two industrial parks are under development, and 14,105 MSME units have created over 38,000 jobs," she added.

