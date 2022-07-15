New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The National Commission for Women on July 12 has come across a video on Twitter of tribal women farmers being mishandled by the police in Mancherial district of Telangana.

It can be seen that a woman farmer is being brutally dragged and pulled by female police officers.

The Commission has taken serious note of the incident.

The chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Chief Secretary, Telangana to take appropriate action in the matter keeping in view the safety of tribal women, especially farmers.

The Commission has observed that as per the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, wrongfully dispossessing members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes from their land or interfering with the enjoyment of their rights amount to offence of atrocities and are subject to punishment under the aforesaid act.

The Commission has also written to Director General of Police, Telangana to tender a detailed explanation as to why the tribal women protestors were treated in such an abhorrent and insensitive manner by the police officers.

The Stringent action has been sought by the Commission against the police officers who were seen brutally dragging the women protestors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)