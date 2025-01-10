Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) A video of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's brother A Tirupati Reddy attending a school function in Vikarabad district has gone viral on Friday, prompting BRS and BJP to allege that this is a case of misuse of power.

The video shows Tirupati Reddy being welcomed by schoolchildren in a parade and he is later participating in a puja-like function in the presence of officials.

In a post on 'X', BRS working president K T Rama Rao said Telangana has got half a dozen CMs though it elected only one, an apparent reference to Revanth Reddy's brothers.

"My wishes to Vikarabad CM Tirupati Reddy," Rao said, adding that Revanth Reddy should give an option for people to choose among the "Anumula CMs". Anumula is the surname of Revanth Reddy.

State BJP spokesperson N V Subash said CM Reddy failed to restrain his brother.

In a statement, Subhash alleged that Tirupati Reddy, in spite of not holding any official position— MP, MLA, Sarpanch or even corporator—enjoys privileges that include a police convoy and schoolchildren performing parades in his honour.

He further alleged that the Vikarabad district Collector was acting like as "Tirupati Reddy's personal bodyguard" in the event.

Drawing a parallel, the BJP leader said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had allowed Sonia Gandhi to function as a 'Super PM' during his tenure.

Dismissing the opposition criticism, ruling Congress spokesperson Sama Rammohan Reddy told PTI it is often seen that private individuals are also invited for school functions as guests. It is the discretion of the school management on how to welcome the guest.

Hitting out at the BRS, he said, during the BRS regime, there were many instances of violations of rules and protocols by the family members of the then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rama Rao's young son also used to have patrolling vehicle and security during his visits, he said.

BRS regime was known for KCR's family rule, Rammohan Reddy said.

