Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the demise of the spiritual guru of Jain seer Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj.

He also shared his condolences on social media.

"The demise of the revered saint of Jainism, spiritual guru, Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj is an irreparable loss for the spiritual world and the entire society. Lots of respect," CM Yogi wrote in a post on 'X'.

It is reported that Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj took a three-day fast and then took Samadhi (voluntarily leaving his physical body) in Dogarpur, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday night.

Prior to this, he had maintained unbroken silence. The news of his passing has triggered waves of mourning in the Jain community. (ANI)

