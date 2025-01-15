Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) Slamming the new draft regulations of the UGC, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said he would collaborate with non-BJP chief ministers across the country to resist the norms introduced by the central institution.

He stated that he had written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging a review of the Draft UGC Regulations 2025, which he claimed infringes on states' constitutional rights over higher education.

In his letter, the Kerala CM requested Pradhan to put the draft regulations on hold and initiate discussions with states, academicians, and other stakeholders.

"I believe this is absolutely essential in our system, which accords a pride of place to a consensual approach and cooperative federalism," Vijayan said.

He further argued that constitutional provisions confer only limited jurisdiction to the union government and cannot be stretched to exclude state governments from matters related to selecting Vice Chancellors.

"I also express my concern about the move to consider appointing individuals without teaching or research experience as Vice-Chancellors, as proposed in the draft regulations," Vijayan said.

Addressing a press conference, he disclosed that he had also written to non-BJP chief ministers on the issue and that Kerala was taking the lead in initiating collective efforts.

Stepping up his attack, Vijayan alleged that the draft regulations reflect the Centre's "political audacity" and an attempt to trespass into state authority.

He contended that many proposals in the draft violated the federal principles of the country and the fundamental values of the Constitution.

"These draft rules aim to undermine federal principles and eliminate states' rights regarding universities," Vijayan said, adding that they contradict the intentions of the Constitution makers.

Vijayan questioned the proposal to make the Chancellor the sole authority in forming the search-cum-selection committee for appointing VCs. This, he claimed, would allow the ruling party at the Centre to decide the VCs for state universities.

He criticised attempts to deny states the right to nominate members to the selection panel as a "political audacity," likening it to a declaration that "the Centre would henceforth rule state-funded universities."

Accusing the Centre of encroaching on states' rights, Vijayan noted that such moves come at a time when states are investing heavily in higher education despite financial constraints.

"These proposals have been made without consulting states or academicians. There is even a provision to appoint individuals without academic experience as VCs," he said, calling it a "crooked way" to appoint favoured candidates.

"I want to make it clear that encroachments on states' rights are unacceptable," Vijayan concluded.

The Draft UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment & Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025 were released last week.

According to the Union Education Ministry, the draft guidelines aim to provide universities with greater flexibility in appointing and promoting teachers and academic staff.

