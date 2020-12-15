Palghar, Dec 15 (PTI) Several fishermen and villagers from Dahanu in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday protested against the proposed Vadhavan port.

The port, a major one which will be built by a special purpose vehicle at an estimated cost of over 65,000 crore, was given in-principle approval by the Union cabinet on February 5 this year.

Wadvan Bandar Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti office-bearer Narayan Patil said villagers from Zai in Dahanu and members of the National Fish Workers Forum, Maharashtra Macchimar Kruti Samiti, Thane Zilla Macchimar Madhyavarti Sahakari Sangh, Thane Zilla Macchimar Samaj Sangh, Adivasi Ekta Parishad and Kashtakari Sanghatana took part in the protests.

"People formed human chains, conducted prayers at the Mundeshwari temple in Wadvan-Tigrepada and some even tonsured their heads as part of the protest against the setting up of the port. It will destroy thousands of livelihood along the coast," Patil claimed.

