Thane, Jan 24 (PTI) Hundreds of villagers from Panvel, various nodes in Navi Mumbai, and surrounding areas on Monday held a protest demanding that the upcoming international airport be named after the leader of the project-affected people, late DB Patil.

The agitators held flags in their hands and beat drums during the protest held in a village near the location of the upcoming airport in Navi Mumbai.

Similar protests were also held by villagers in the past for their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders of the agitators said they will stop the work of the airport if their demand is not accepted by the Maharashtra government.

The airport was already named after Shiv Sena chief late Bal Thackeray.

A police officer said cases will be registered against agitators for violating COVID-19 norms by gathering in large numbers.

