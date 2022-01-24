Nashik, January 24: Fourteen-year-old Swayam Patil from Nashik in Maharashtra was on Monday conferred the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar 2022 in an event attended via video link by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Swayam was honoured for swimming the 14-kilometre distance from Elephant Caves to Gateway of India in four hours and nine minutes.

Officials said a digital certificate was sent to Swayam's mobile phone using blockchain technology developed by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and Rs 1 lakh deposited in his bank account as part of the award. Swayam, his parents Vidya and Vilas Patil and district collector Suraj Mandhare attended the event.

The youngster, who has been honoured with Limca Book of Records 2017, National Award 2018 for the empowerment of Divyang people, Wonder Book of International Record 2018, District Award 2020 and World Record India awards earlier, was hailed by state Food and Civil Supplies Minister and Nashik district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal. National Girl Child Day 2022: 29 Children Conferred Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar This Year, Check Full List.

Swayam Patil has shown remarkable tenacity. He has represented India at several state, national and international swimming competitions. I am delighted that he has been conferred the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/RZ4JwlXaDo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

In all, 29 children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields, namely innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

