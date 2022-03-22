Virudhanagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): The Virudhanagar Police on Monday arrested eight persons, including four minors, for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman and threatening her to upload her nude video on social media.

The accused were identified as Hariharan (27), Madasamy (37), Praveen (22), Junath Ahmed (24) and four minors.

The police said that accused Hariharan raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her.

As the threatening continued for six months, the woman filed a complaint at the Virudhanagar Rural police station.

The police registered case under sections 376 (2), 354, 354D of the IPC, section 66 (e) of IT Act, sections 3 (1)(w), 3 (2)(v) of SC/ST Act.

The police said that Hariharan is a local DMK worker.

Soon after the arrests were made, DMK leader Kanimozhi tweeted in Tamil, "It is consoling that all the accused involved in the sexual assault crime against a 22yr old in Virudhunagar district. Strong action has to be taken against the accused, no matter who they are."

Similar incidents of rape were reported in Coimbatore's Pollachi in 2019. In the Pollachi sex scandal, more than 50 women were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were videographed. (ANI)

