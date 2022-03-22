Delhi, March 22: As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) will organise Shaheed Diwas in all 623 District NYKS across the country on 23rd March 2022 by involving large number of Youth Volunteers and members of NYKs affiliated Youth Clubs.

It may be recalled that on 23rd March 1931, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death. In fond remembrance of the sacrifices made by the brave young revolutionaries & great sons of our Country, India observes Shaheed Diwas every year on 23rd March.

Coinciding with the occasion, this year as part of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Shaheed Diwas is being organized by NYKS by focussing on the theme ‘Tribute to Revolutionaries’. Considering the theme, during Shaheed Diwas 2022, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan will celebrate the contributions made by the revolutionary freedom fighters in all 623 district NYKs across the country. Shaheed Diwas 2022 in March: Date, History and Significance of Martyr’s Day in India Marking Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru.

The programs aim at instilling sense of gratitude, pride, honor and duty among the young generation by celebrating the life, works and philosophy of these freedom fighters. Their stories will inspire the youth to create spirit of Patriotism and Nationalism and motivate them further in engaging in National Building activities.

Honoring the memory of the revolutionary martyrs of India’s freedom struggle, the key activities by the district NYKs include Garlanding of portraits, Lighting the lamp, Seminars /Lectures on life of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev, Pledge Taking, Sports meet, Skits, Spot Quiz, Distribution of goodies, Plog Run, Knowledge Competitions, etc.

Besides, homage will be paid to the martyrs on one hand and will inculcate spirit of Nationalism and Patriotism amongst the Youth. Educational Institutions, other youth organisations like NSS, NCC and Bharat Scouts and Guide. The NYKS is also involving Freedom Fighters, Academicians, Artists, Iconic Personalities, State/District Administration in various programmes. The Youth Volunteers associated with NYKS will participate in special Programmes being organised at 14 locations in 8 States and 02 UTs by the Ministry of Culture associated with History of India’s Freedom Struggle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2022 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).