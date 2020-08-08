Bhopal, Aug 8 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government will set up crisis management groups at the sub-division level to contain the coronavirus outbreak in small towns and villages, an official said on Saturday.

The directive to set up such groups was given by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation, an MP public relations department official said.

Also Read | Kozhikode Plane Accident | Details of Enquiry to be Made Public, Says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains informed the meeting that directives in this regard have been issued to district collectors, he added.

Chouhan also told officials to prepare guidelines for COVID-19 patients in home isolation, the official said, adding that the state had 1,185 such patients currently.

Also Read | Smart India Hackathon 2020 Winners: Jamia Millia Islamia's 'Team Monk' Bags Prize of Rs 1 Lakh.

As on Saturday, the COVID-19 count in MP was 38,157, including 977 deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)