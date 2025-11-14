Kanalichhina (Uttarakhand) [India] November 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that visiting his ancestral village Tundi-Barmau in Kanalichhina along with his mother was an "extremely emotional and unforgettable moment" for him.

The Chief Minister, who spent the early years of his childhood in the region, said the visit revived memories of the days when he first walked to school and absorbed the values, culture and traditions that shaped his personality.

"This is the land where I grew up, where I learned my first lessons, and where the warmth of my village shaped who I am today," he said.

Dhami said the blessings of village elders and the affection of women brought back a strong sense of belonging the moment he arrived. He added that many elders still call him by his childhood name, a gesture that stirred deep emotions.

"The smiles of children and young people brought back countless memories--memories that taught me the meaning of values, hard work and moving forward with determination," he said.

Calling the village his "identity and roots," the Chief Minister said every courtyard, lane and familiar face rekindled his connection with the past. "Every face felt familiar, every lane reminded me of my childhood. For me, Tundi-Barmau is not just a village--it is my roots, my values and my identity," he added.

Addressing the residents of his ancestral village, Dhami said their affection gives him strength and motivates him to work harder for the development of Uttarakhand.

"Their love and trust are my biggest assets. This day will remain etched in my heart forever," the Chief Minister said, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming reception he received. (ANI)

