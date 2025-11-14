Patna, November 14: As per the early trends from the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has now crossed the majority mark, leaving the INDIA bloc trailing. As of 2:30 pm on November 14, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of the NDA was ahead on 92 seats, Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) was leading on 82, while Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) was on 20.

Mahagathbandhan was leading on 31 seats (RJD 26, Congress 5, CPI(ML)L 1) as per the early trends of the Election Commission. Others and Independent were leading on 10 seats as the counting of votes for the Bihar elections continues. Bihar elections never fail to intrigue. Multiple factors stood behind the BJP–JDU’s steady rise and the RJD–Congress’ setback. scroll down to find out how. Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: NDA Crosses 200-Seat Mark As BJP, JDU Dominate Counting; Mahagathbandhan Struggles to Keep Pace.

Why NDA Sailed and the INDIA Bloc Sank in Bihar:

INDIA Bloc's Problem: Undermining Alliance Partners

Tejashwi Yadav’s inability to treat Congress, Left parties, and smaller allies as equal partners triggered key strategic missteps and strained the Mahagathbandhan’s internal cohesion. His RJD-centric decisions, visible in seat-sharing disputes and the branding of the joint manifesto as “Tejashwi’s Pledge”, further sidelined allies. Even campaign posters gave limited prominence to leaders like Rahul Gandhi, deepening dissatisfaction within the bloc.

How Fractured Vote Transfer Ruined Mahagathbandhan and Blessed NDA

The approach led to weak vote transfers across alliance lines, eroding coordination on the ground. As internal rifts widened, the NDA capitalised on the moment, presenting itself as a unified and stable alternative. The resulting disarray significantly weakened the opposition’s ability to consolidate anti-NDA votes, ultimately damaging the Mahagathbandhan’s electoral prospects. Bihar Election Result 2025: State Assembly Elections Results To Be Declared Today, Find Official Party-Wise Seat Numbers at results.eci.gov.in.

Tejashwi's Confused Handling of the Lalu Legacy

Tejashwi Yadav’s effort to balance his father Lalu Prasad Yadav’s complicated political legacy resulted in a muddled and ineffective strategy. While he championed Lalu’s social justice platform, he simultaneously reduced his father’s visibility on campaign material in an attempt to distance himself from the “Jungle Raj” narrative, creating space for political attacks.

This contradictory approach became a key target for the NDA, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly accusing Tejashwi of trying to hide his father’s “sins.” The move to downplay Lalu’s image appeared less like a forward-looking generational shift and more like an act of political embarrassment.

Congress: The Weak Link in Mahagathbandhan

Congress continues to be the weak link in the Mahagathbandhan. The Grand Old Party is contesting 61 seats but is leading in only 4, underlining the party’s inability to emerge as a decisive force within the alliance. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Congress contested 70 seats but won only 19, while the RJD and Left parties outperformed expectations.

INR 10,000 Under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Played a Key Role

The Bihar government rolled out the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on August 29. The scheme aims to provide INR 10,000 to one woman from every family as seed money to start a business. Over one crore Bihari women have received the money so far. It is now safe to say that Nitish Kumar's decision played a pivotal role in the NDA's mammoth victory.

Most exit polls predicted a win for the ruling NDA, with one projecting a close fight between the ruling alliance and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. Exit polls have historically been inaccurate. The final results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election will be declared today, 14 November. Counting began at 8 am, and official outcomes are expected by around 7 pm, though the Election Commission has not set a formal deadline.

