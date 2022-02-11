New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary, describing the Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder an epitome of selfless service.

Upadhyaya died on this day in 1968.

"He was a devout nationalist, insightful thinker and an epitome of selfless service," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Upadhyaya's philosophies of integral humanism and 'antyodaya' have inspired many to serve the nation and the downtrodden and will continue to remain a guiding force for all, the vice president said.

