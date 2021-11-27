Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) BJP ally Apna Dal (S) on Saturday said it hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accept its demand for creating a OBC ministry, and claimed that in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, voters from backward communities will play a "vital role".

Union Minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) national president Anupriya Patel said that her party follows the path shown by Dr Sonelal Patel and with the efforts of all, those from backward and other backward classes (OBC) got their rights.

With the struggle of the Apna Dal (S) people from backward communities were also able to get 27 per cent reservation in admission at Sainik and Central schools, she said.

"I hope Prime Minister Modi will accept the demand of an OBC ministry on the lines of the minority affairs ministry," Anupriya Patel reiterated her demand, while addressing a gathering on the death anniversary of former prime minister V P Singh.

She appealed to people to ensure Apna Dal (S) victory in the assembly elections and said "backwards will play a vital role in this election" and the key to forming government is with them.

Asserting that the elections will be contested on the issue of development, she said "We need to think about what previous governments gave to you (people) and what the NDA government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state has given to you."

"Development is everywhere in the state, a network of airports is getting ready, medical colleges are being made. Wellness centres in rural and urban areas will be developed and critical care hospitals will be made in districts according to the vision of Prime Minister Modi," Anupriya Patel said

She said that VP Singh was a real "messiah of backward communities" and during his government such communities got reservation.

