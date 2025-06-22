Noida, Jun 22 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the National Conference of Vice Chancellors to celebrate 100 years of establishment of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at Amity University in Noida on Monday.

The theme of the two-day national conference of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is ‘Envisioning Future Higher Education: The Pivotal Role of India'.

The conference will be attended by around 300 vice chancellors from across the country while about 200 will attend through virtual mode.

Talking to PTI, Dr. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor Amity University, UP, said, "Inaugural session of the conference will be graced by Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Monday, at Amity University, Noida along with Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Education Group."

She added that the Vice President will unveil a commemorative Coffee Table Book depicting 100 years of excellence of AIU in higher education.

"Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh will be the Chief Guest during Valedictory Session on Tuesday," she added.

Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, President, Association of Indian Universities (AIU), shared, "The Conference will be attended by around 300 vice chancellors from all over India in person, and about 200 vice chancellors will attend the conference through virtual mode."

"The conference will also be attended by officials from various Government of India ministries, and representatives from apex bodies such as AICTE, NAAC, NDSC, ICAR, among others, as speakers," he added.

Pathak added that the conference will focus on the main outcomes which will lead to the declaration of a comprehensive action plan for the transformation of higher education in India and by bringing a policy paper on "Future of Higher Education".

