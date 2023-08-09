Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A wall collapsed at Paldi village in the district, leaving a 10-year-old child dead and his two cousin brothers seriously injured, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the three children were playing outside their house, SHO, Shahpur, Vinay Sharma said.

While Adil was killed on the spot, his cousin brothers Sahil (7) and Subhan (5) were injured and have been hospitalised.

