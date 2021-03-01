Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakhs on his head surrendered before the district administration in Ranchi on Sunday.

He reportedly joined the Naxals in 2009.

According to the police, as many as 77 cases of loot, rape, murder, levy collection and involvement in Maoist activities, were registered against him in different police stations in Jharkhand.

He was active mostly in West Singbhum and Khunti districts and was wanted for the last 10 years. (ANI)

