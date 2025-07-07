Bijnor (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) Congress MP Imran Masood on Monday said if his party comes to power at the Centre, the Waqf Act will be abolished within an hour.

Speaking as the chief guest at a 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' or Organisation Building Campaign programme of the Congress party here, Masood said, "Once the Congress forms the government, the Waqf Board Act will be scrapped within an hour."

He also criticised the role of the Election Commission in Bihar, calling it "biased".

Masood, the Lok Sabha MP from Saharanpur, is also a member of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on April 4 after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on April 3, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, making it a law.

