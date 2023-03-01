Bhubaneswar, Mar 1 (PTI) A war of words on television and twitter handles broke out between the ruling BJD and opposition BJP after chaotic scenes in the state's assembly on Wednesday, where BJP members protested alleged police high handedness against a rally by the saffron party's youth wing.

Taking to twitter, Union Minister Dhramendra Pradhan in a series of posts said that he condemned the police action against the BJP's Yuva Morcha activists.

“The manner is which some police officers are acting unilaterally is a threat to the democratic system. The Yuva activists were no criminals, but part of a political party who were protesting the prevailing law and order situation in the state,” Pradhan said in a twitter post.

The activists of BJP's Yuva Morcha had staged a demonstration at MG Marg on Tuesday and scuffled with security personnel in a bid to forcibly enter the Assembly Building after breaking barricades.

The BJP youth activists were demanding a CBI probe into the murder of health minister Naba Kishore Das, and alleged that law and order situation in the state was deteriorating fast.

BJP claimed that about 50 of their activists were injured in the clash, on the other hand police said that 21 of its personnel had sustained injuries in the stone pelting by the Yuva Morcha activists.

BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra rebutted Pradhan's claims and blamed the BJP leader and accused the Union Minister of remote controlling the violence from Delhi.

“Attempts to perpetrate goonda-raj in the name of staging protests are not acceptable in a peaceful state like Odisha,” she said. Mishra, defending the police, claimed that the force retaliated in self defense.

Earlier, as soon as the House assembled for the day at 10.30 am, BJP legislators were on their feet, protesting Tuesday's police action. They, then, rushed to the Well of the House with posters and placards, raising slogans, demanding a statement from the government on the incident.

As the chaos continued, Speaker BK Arukha adjourned the House till 11.30 am. After the House reassembled at 11.30 am, the melee continued, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings twice for 15 minutes each. To break the deadlock, the speaker ultimately called an all-party meeting.

Following the meeting, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra was allowed by the speaker to speak on the issue in the House.

Demanding an investigation, Mishra alleged that policemen who were not in uniform assaulted BJP activists.

"The chief minister often says that law will take its own course. But, I want to say that the law is not taking its course here," Mishra added.

BJD MLA Arun Sahoo said the BJP was trying to play politics over the issue.

Outside the assembly, BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi alleged that, "Goons of the ruling BJD joined the police in attacking BJP activists," he alleged.

