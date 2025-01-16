Pune, Jan 15 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said emergence of "non-state actors" in many countries and their resorting to terrorism is a "matter of concern".

In his address at an event here to mark the 77th Army Day, he also said conflicts and wars will become more violent and unpredictable in the coming times.

Also Read | Pune Robbery: Trio Held for Committing Series of Thefts in Maharashtra, Stealing Jewellery Worth over INR 1 Crore.

He also said the government is leaving no stone unturned to transform the armed forces into a modern warfare machine, adding that dynamic geopolitical world order and the constantly-changing character of warfare would have to be kept in mind.

"I feel, in coming times, conflicts and wars will become more violent and unpredictable. Unconventional and asymmetrical methods (in warfare) is gradually increasing," Singh said.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 2 Held for Raping Minor Girl at Guest House Through His Friend on Pretext of Birthday Celebrations.

Without naming any country, he said that emergence of "non-state actors in many countries" and their resorting to terrorism is a "matter of concern".

Also, due to the rapid technological advancements, future wars will witness a change to a great extent. Cyber and space domains are rapidly emerging as "new war zones", he said.

"Along with this, a war of narrative as well as perception is also being fought all over the world. The military must always be ready to face these multi-spectrum challenges," the defence minister underlined.

In the beginning of his speech, Singh said he bowed to the brave land of Pune, the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji and freedom fighters like Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

He said for maintaining peace, strength is essential.

In his address, he also said that self-reliance is necessary to achieve strategic autonomy.

The defence minister emphasised on the need of a robust security system, strong military and secure borders to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He asserted that the Ministry of Defence is constantly striving to bolster the strength of the armed forces by equipping them with latest weapons and platforms, and the focus is on modernisation through self-reliance.

The Army Day celebrations happening on the premises of the Bombay Engineers Group, which has a history of over 200 years, also shows a sense of respect for the military glory of Bombay Sappers, Singh said.

The defence minister attended the 'Gaurav Gatha' event at the Bhagat Pavillion. It showcased the evolution of warfare in ancient era to modern wars, using AI-generated graphic images, sound and light, laser show and on-ground combat demonstrations and a drone show.

He also launched the website and app of 'Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan', a platform that seeks to promote battlefield sites in India as tourist destinations.

On the occasion, Singh also interacted with people via a live video link from two border area sites, one each in Jammu and Kashmir (Teetwal) and Ladakh. During his interaction with the people from Teetwal, he announced that very soon he would visit the border village, as also he praised defence personnel for guarding the nation.

In his address, he said the might of the Indian armed forces is such that an adversary thinks several times about waging a war against India.

"But, natural disasters are not in our control. Whenever disasters occur, our forces play an active role in relief and rescue efforts. And, this is not only limited to India. In other countries too, our military is the first responder. It acts as a representative of the Indian value of helping others in the times of trouble," Singh said.

The defence minister underlined the government's emphasis on the fact that a strong military is a must to ensure peace.

He highlighted that India has always prioritised 'Buddha' over 'Yuddha' (war), and it has always advocated for peace. "We have engaged in wars only when they were imposed on us."

However, the armed forces have, time and again, proved that peace is not a weakness, but a "sign of strength", he said.

"India is currently going through a phase of transition. We are moving forward from being a developing country to a developed one. To become Viksit Bharat, every section of society will have to contribute. But their contribution will only be meaningful when our security apparatus is fool-proof and borders are safe," Singh said.

The security system will be robust only when our military is strong. No nation can develop unless its military is powerful, he added.

"A country like India cannot depend on other countries for its security. Today, we are not only manufacturing military equipment on Indian soil, but are exporting them.

"Domestic defence production touched the record figure of Rs 1.27 lakh crore in the last financial year, while defence exports, which were around Rs 2,000 crore a decade ago, crossed the record figure of Rs 21,000 crore," he said.

On the occasion, the defence minister virtually laid the foundation stone for a Army Paralympic Node in Dighi, Pune. He expressed confidence that the Node will inspire the "Divyang soldiers of the Indian Army" to participate in international events such as Paralympics, the Commonwealth and Asian Para Games and bring laurels to the nation.

A commemorative medallion marking the 352nd year since the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji, along with a special day cover marking the 77th Army Day, were also released on the occasion.

Singh also felicitated eight 'Veer Naris' and the next of kin of brave soldiers, acknowledging their sacrifice and courage.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi and various civil and military personnel were present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)