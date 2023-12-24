New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with 250 students from J-K as a part of their 'Watan Ko Jano' programme in the national capital.

Meanwhile, 250 students from underprivileged backgrounds from almost all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir are visiting the country.

They have visited Jaipur, Ajmer and Delhi.

Earlier, Commissioner Secretary of Social Welfare Department Sheetal Nanda flagged off a group of 250 children selected from all districts of Jammu and Kashmir escorted by 10 coordinators and caretakers to Jaipur and New Delhi for a 12-day exposure visit under the 'Watan Ko Jano' Youth Exchange Programme of the Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs.

The visit is aimed at exposing the youth to the cultural and social diversity of the country. (ANI)

