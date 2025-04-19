Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 19 (ANI): Gujarat's water management and revolution have been crucial to its development. From once facing severe water scarcity, Gujarat is now celebrated as "Water-rich Gujarat" nationwide. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has ensured a steady supply of water for drinking, irrigation, and production through strategic planning, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Under the leadership of CM Patel, the Water Supply Department has ensured that all households in Gujarat receive clean drinking water. Setting a successful example of public service delivery and resolving public grievances, more than 99 percent of the complaints related to drinking water supply in the state's rural areas have been successfully resolved. The department has set up a toll-free service number, 1916, for residents of Gujarat's rural areas to register complaints and provide feedback on water supply.

Since the launch of the toll-free number, the Water Supply Department has received 2,22,116 complaints, out of which 2,21,364 (99.66 percent) have been successfully resolved. In 2023-24, 89,410 complaints were registered, and 88,992 (99.53 percent) were addressed. Between January 2024 and March 2025, 65,553 complaints were lodged, with 65,509 (99.93 percent) resolved satisfactorily.

Residents from Gujarat's rural areas can register their complaints related to water supply on the toll-free number 1916. The complaint is eventually forwarded to the relevant departments, such as Civil, Mechanical, and WASMO, among others. Once the details such as the complainant's name, Village, Taluka, District, and Mobile number are uploaded online on the ERP portal, the complainant is provided with a complaint number via text message (SMS) and email.

The concerned official from the respective district division is also notified when a complaint is registered. The officer subsequently visits the site and resolves the complaint within 48 hours, and the status is marked as resolved on the ERP portal. As soon as the ERP portal is updated, the complainant is notified about the resolution of the complaint. To get feedback on the resolution, the department also contacts the complainant to collect feedback.

Complaints related to rural drinking water such as lack of water supply, pipeline leakages, poor water quality, borewell issues, repairs needed in pumping machinery, absence of operators, disruption in group water supply schemes, water theft, and repairs under mini-schemes, solar panels, and hand pumps can be lodged on the toll-free number 1916. (ANI)

