Patna (Bihar) [India], October 29 (ANI): Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday expressed confidence in his party's victory in the Bihar elections, stating that wherever he goes, there will be a wave of JJD.

Yadav said that if his party comes to power, his primary agenda will be to remove migration from the state.

"As soon as our Janshakti Janata Dal government is formed, we will work to stop migration. We will make Bihar unemployment-free. Wherever I go, there will be a wave of Janshakti Janata Dal," Tej Pratap told reporters.

Tej Pratap is contesting from the Mahua assembly constituency, from where he filed his nomination on October 16. On October 13, JJD announced its first batch of 22 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections scheduled in November.

Earlier this year, Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the party and the Yadav family for a serious breach of moral and social values following a controversy over a Facebook post of his, in which he claimed to be in a long-term relationship with a woman. This prompted netizens to recall his marital dispute, which had made headlines a few years ago. Tej Pratap had claimed that his account was hacked.

Yadav had tied the knot with Aishwarya, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws, and the couple's divorce petition is pending before the family court.

After his expulsion from the RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav founded the JJD. Currently, the Mahua constituency, from which Tej Pratap is set to contest, is held by RJD leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The vote count will take place on November 14. The upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), as well as the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The INDIA bloc looks to unseat Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads the NDA.

However, JJD is not the only new player in the Bihar electoral battle, as Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. (ANI)

