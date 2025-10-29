Did President Droupadi Murmu Blame PM Narendra Modi for Using Her As Prop To Elevate Rafale PR? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video

Mumbai, October 29: Did President Droupadi Murmu say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using her as a prop to elevate Rafale PR? The question comes as Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a video of President Droupadi Murmu allegedly making the claim. The video was shared by an X user called "The Whistle Blower", who said that Indian President Droupadi Murmu blamed PM Narendra Modi for using her as a prop to elevate Rafale PR. "She directly holds Modi responsible & refuses to fly unless given assurances," the post read.

The viral clip shows President Droupadi Murmu saying that the Modi government blackmailed her and ordered her to sit in the Rafale aircraft tomorrow. The video further shows the Indian President adding that she loves her life, her husband and her children. The clip also shows President Droupadi Murmu saying that she does not want to do this work. "If anything happens to me in the Rafale aircraft, then PM Narendra Modi and his Hindutva politics will be responsible," President Droupadi Murmu adds. Although the video appears to be genuine, scroll below to know if the viral video is genuine or fake. Has Nirmala Sitharaman Endorsed Investment Programme Promising Over INR 50,000 Daily Income? AI-Manipulated Video of Finance Minister Makes False Claims.

President Droupadi Murmu Blames PM Narendra Modi for Using Her as a Prop To Elevate Rafale PR? PIB Says Video Is AI-Generated

🚨 Deepfake Video Alert 🚨 Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of President Droupadi Murmu with false claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using her as a prop to elevate Rafale PR.#PIBFactCheck ❌ The President of India has NOT made… pic.twitter.com/DEP27Zxx4f — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 29, 2025

A fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the viral clip of President Droupadi Murmu is an artificial intelligence-generated video. PIB said that the fake video is being circulated to mislead people. "The President of India has NOT made any such statement," PIB said in a clarification. Debunking the viral clip as fake, PIB's Fact Check Unit said that the video of President Droupadi Murmu has been digitally altered.

Calling the fake clip "Deepfake Video Alert", PIB shared the original and united video of the Indian President. The original video is from February 2025 and shows President Droupadi Murmu addressing the 10th International Women's Conference organised by India Today. A small clip of the original video was altered using AI and shared on social media to mislead people. Hence, the alleged claim that President Droupadi Murmu said that PM Narendra Modi is using her as a prop to elevate Rafale PR is not true. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Falsely Claims ‘India Annexed Kashmir’, X Community Notes Give Him a History Lesson.

Short Clip From Old Original and Unedited Video of President Droupadi Murmu Altered Using Artificial Intelligence To Mislead People

As clarified by PIB Fact Check, the Indian President did not make such a statement. The viral clip is an AI-generated fake video of President Droupadi Murmu, which is being shared online to mislead people. PIB asked people to report such content. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu arrived at the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana today, October 29 and also took a sortie in the Rafale aircraft.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : President Droupadi Murmu said that PM Narendra Modi is using her as a prop to elevate Rafale PR. Conclusion : PIB said that President Droupadi Murmu did not make such statement. It further said that an AI-generated fake video is being circulated to mislead people. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2025 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).