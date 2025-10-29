New Delhi, October 29: The impact of Cyclone Montha is being increasingly felt across Bihar, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a heavy rainfall alert for several districts. According to the latest IMD forecast, districts including West Champaran, Kaimur, Banka, Rohtas, Gaya, Sheikhpura, and Nawada are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday as the cyclone’s outer bands move northward.

The cyclonic system is also likely to cause a notable drop in temperatures and strong gusty winds across parts of southern and western Bihar over the next 24 hours. The weather office has urged farmers to suspend harvesting and drying activities, while residents have been advised to avoid open areas and weak structures. Cyclone Montha Landfall Update: Severe Cyclonic Storm in Bay of Bengal Starts Landfall Near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, Process To Continue for 3-4 Hours, Says IMD.

Meanwhile, the IMD confirmed that the landfall process of the ‘severe’ Cyclone Montha began early off the Andhra Pradesh coast, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada district. The landfall process will continue for three to four hours, said Dr. M. Mohapatra, Director General of the IMD. The storm moved north-northwestwards at a speed of about 15 kmph over the past six hours before intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm around 5:30 a.m.

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken large-scale preparedness measures as Montha is expected to impact 403 mandals across 22 districts. According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), nearly 76,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps, and 219 medical camps have been set up. To maintain emergency communication, authorities have deployed 81 wireless towers and 21 high-intensity lamps. Cyclone Montha Update: IMD Issues Alert for Tamil Nadu Ports As Severe Cyclonic Storm Nears Andhra Pradesh Coast; Chennai, Northern Districts Brace for Heavy Rain.

The IMD has issued a ‘cyclone warning’ for the Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Odisha coasts, forecasting wind speeds of 92–117 kmph in central and north Andhra Pradesh, followed by heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, South Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

