Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 21 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav on Wednesday said that he will visit the families of victims of recent attacks by wild elephants in Kerala's Wayanad district.

"I'm going to Wayanad. We came to know that there is an animal-human conflict, especially in Wayanad and the border of Bandipur and Wayanad," Minister Yadav said while speaking to reporters outside Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

"The situation is very grave. I called senior scientists from WII, and ministry and state officials. I will go and meet the victims," he added.

On providing compensation to the victims, Yadav said, "We have been releasing funds from the central ministry. We would be sympathetic towards animals and also use the technology vigilantly. We will make sure that the compensation provided by the central government reaches the victims."

Earlier this week, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi abruptly halted his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Varanasi, and left for his constituency, prompted by public protest over the deaths of residents in wild elephant attacks. He visited the homes of the families and interacted with them.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also visited the families of the victims.

During his visit, a memorandum signed by the residents and demanding protection from wild animal attacks was handed over to him. The governor has assured possible action on the same.

He assured residents of Wayanad that he will take up the issue regarding frequent wild elephant attacks in the region with the state and central governments.

According to Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran, the incidents of attacks happened when the elephant ventured into a residential area near Mananthavady.

After the incident, the Kerala government announced Rs 10 lakh in compensation and also assured a job to one of the family members of the deceased.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed officials to hold a high-level meeting to discuss the issues related to wildlife attacks in Wayanad.

The situation remains tense in Wayanad as authorities grapple with the increasing frequency of wildlife-related incidents.

On February 19, two persons were arrested in Pulpally following incidents of violence after three back-to-back deaths caused by wild elephant attacks. (ANI)

