Kanpur, February 21: Posters depicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna were pasted at some places in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, the day the Congress leader is expected to arrive here with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

In the posters, Gandhi is shown as Lord Krishna riding on a chariot while Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai is depicted as Arjun.

The posters were put up on the Mall Road, near the Cantonment, and the Ghantaghar area. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra Resumes From Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj (Watch Video).

The posters have been put up by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) member Sandeep Shukla. Shukla, whose photograph is also displayed at the bottom of the posters, could not be reached for a comment. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra from Amethi, BJP MP Smriti Irani Holds Jan Samwad (Watch Videos).

Posters Depicting Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna Surface:

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP: Congress workers put up posters showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Lord Krishna' and UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai as 'Arjun' before the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Kanpur today pic.twitter.com/fzQt6fmcrk — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, headed by Gandhi, is scheduled to reach Kanpur via Unnao on Wednesday. Gandhi will address a public meeting in Kanpur. The yatra started from the northeastern state of Manipur on January 14.