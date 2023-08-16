New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Based on the myths and folklores of Manipur, a thrilling fantasy "Wayel Kati: The Quest of the Seven Guardians", delves into the themes of nature, worship and environment preservation as well as human inclination towards magic and myth as a means to cope with reality.

The book, written by Linthoi Chanu, is inspired by the ancient myths and tales from several tribes and clans of Manipur. It is published by Niyogi Books.

"Wayel Kati is a fantasy fiction with heroes and monsters but what the book hopes to inspire is much more than magical power and the charms of make-believe. The heroes are young and struggling people but with a desire to do what is right.

"They are far from perfect beings but true to themselves and what they strongly believe in. The story is meant to inspire youths for their significance and the hope of a better future," said Chanu in a statement.

The folklore-based fantasy revolves around seven guardians chosen to retrieve the Wayel Kati -- the scissor of justice.

Led by Laiba, a nine-year-old boy, the guardians attempt their magical quest. Meanwhile, dark creatures -- from tales and ancient memories -- have begun to invade the human realm.

"With their once peaceful world now under threat, the guardians struggle to find their true selves and achieve their one divine task. Will they succeed or will the journey lead them on another gruelling pursuit?," read the description of the book.

According to the publishers, "Wayel Kati: The Quest of the Seven Guardians" is an enchanting narrative, a fantasy based on the myths and folklores of Manipur.

“At this time, when Manipur is going through a troubled phase, our publishing this book is a small gesture of hope and healing, reminding readers of the magical stories that come from this beautiful state," said Trisha De Niyogi, director and COO of Niyogi Books.

The book, priced at Rs 495, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.

