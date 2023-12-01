Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], December 1 (ANI): Days after over a dozen puppies were found dead in a drain in the Subashpally area of West Bengal's Siliguri, a group of animal activists on Thursday took out a candle march as a mark of their protest over the incident.

According to the locals, at least 12 carcasses of puppies were found in a drain and nearby areas at Siliguri's Subashpally last week on Saturday night and two more on Sunday afternoon.

The residents alleged the puppies were killed by poisoning and organized a candle rally under the initiative of Voice Up Siliguri to protest against the distressing incident.

Following the incident, animal lovers from different sectors and residential societies gathered at the service and expressed their displeasure at the cruelty being perpetrated on animals.

Protesting animal activists demanded strict action against those involved.

"The puppies were killed brutally. It has never happened in our city before. We demand a proper inquiry and strong action against the culprit. Strong punishment is very important to stop such an incident in the future," Priya Rudra, one of the animal activists in Siliguri, said. (ANI)

