Dubai [UAE], December 1 (ANI): Upon his arrival in the UAE, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora outside a hotel in Dubai, followed by a cultural dance performance. The diaspora members were heard chanting 'Modi, Modi', and raised slogans of 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar' and 'Vande Mataram.'

PM Modi was seen shaking hands with diaspora members outside the hotel. The members further greeted him by presenting a cultural dance.

A member of the Indian diaspora expressed joy at meeting PM Modi in UAE and said, "I've been living in UAE for 20 years, but today, it felt as if one of my own has come to this country," stressing, "Jitti prashansa karu utni kam hai."

"The one who brings glory to India all over the world is the diamond of India," she added.

Another Indian diaspora member expressed delight and said, "We are so happy to see PM Modi here," adding that we will "never forget this day in our lives."

"The world needs a leader like PM Modi," he added after meeting with PM Modi.

Another member shared her experience of meeting PM Modi and emphasised that he recognised them as they were wearing 'Pagdis.'

"We have no words to say. We are very happy that PM Modi shook hands with us and he recognized us because of our 'pagdi'," he said.

"PM Modi recognized us as we were wearing 'Pagdis' and asked us whether we were from Pune. We felt good that PM Modi came here and shook hands with us. He is a global leader," said another member of the Indian Diaspora after meeting PM Modi in Dubai.

Further sharing on his social media X, PM Modi expressed pleasure to meet the Indian community in Dubai and said that their support and enthusiasm is a testament to our vibrant culture and strong bonds.

"Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Dubai. Their support and enthusiasm is a testament to our vibrant culture and strong bonds," he stated.

The excitement is palpable among the 3.3 million strong Indian diaspora in the UAE as they eagerly await the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dubai.

PM Modi arrived in Dubai on Thursday night to participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) Summit.

He will participate in the World Climate Action Summit of the COP28, scheduled on Friday.

Following his arrival, PM Modi took to his social media X and said that he is looking forward to the proceedings of the Summit, aimed at creating a better planet.

PM Modi will address the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit in the United Arab Emirates and participate in the three high-level side events, of which two will be co-hosted by India. (ANI)

