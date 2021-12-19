Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 19 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction over the security provided during the ongoing Kolkata Municipal Election and said that the State Election Commission will be held responsible for "any untoward incidence".

A crude bomb was hurled outside a polling booth injuring a voter. The incident took place outside Taki Boys School in ward 36 of North Kolkata.

The West Bengal BJP had sought the deployment of Central Forces for the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections.

In a letter to the state election commission, the West Bengal BJP wrote, "We remind you that on more than one occasion when we approached you for asking for CAPF and expressed confidence in Kolkata Police, we had expressed our reservations and cautioned you that if any untoward incidence happens, the Commission will be held responsible."

"In front of a booth in Khanna cinema, bombs were thrown leaving a mark on the road," the letter added.

The BJP also apprised the Commission on the Calcutta High Court order to bring 100 per cent of booths under the CCTV coverage alleging that many camera faces have been covered.

"As you are aware the Hon'ble High Court was pleased to order 100 per cent of booths to be brought under CCTV coverage. In complete disregard to the said Order, it was found that many CCTC camera faces have been covered. This has been shown widely by the electronic media but no step has been taken yet to remove the coverings," the letter said.

According to Kolkata Police sources, one Congress worker has been detained in connection with this crude bomb explosion. The man was identified by analyzing CCTV footage.

The man belongs to the neighbouring ward and is being questioned by police, said sources.

However, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called for peaceful voting.

After casting his vote, Governor Dhankhar said, "Peaceful voting is extremely important for people to vote without any fear. I told State Election Commissioner to make necessary arrangements for peaceful voting and to ensure no state intervention."

Polling is underway at 4,959 polling booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols.

Began at 7 am, voting will continue till 5 PM on Sunday. The counting of votes will take place on December 21. (ANI)

