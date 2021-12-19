Hours after a youth was beaten to death for an alleged sacrilege attempt in Amritsar Golden Temple, another man has allegedly been beaten to death by Sikh devotees for trying to remove a religious flag from a gurdwara in Kapurthala district. Pakistan: Mob in Sialkot Tortures, Burns Body of Sri Lankan Export Manager of A Factory

The incident took place on Sunday morning at Nizampur village in Kapurthala. The Gurdwara caretaker Amarjit Singh alleged that he saw the youth desecrating the Sikh flag during the wee hours of Sunday. At around 4 am, Singh had stepped out of the Gurdwara to do Nitnem (prayers). Reportedly, the youth tried to disrespect the Nishan Sahib and had taken refuge in the Gurdwara after the lights went out.

When the lights came back, the Gurdwara managers noticed the youth and tried to nab him. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media. He attempted to flee the scene but was caught. The youth was then brutally thrashed. This was second case of a person being killed in Punjab over sacrilege attempt in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, a youth was beaten to death by the enraged sangat and sewadars at the Golden Temple after he jumped in front of the Guru Granth Sahib in the sanctum sanctorum during the recital of rehras sahib (evening prayers) on Saturday evening. Amritsar: Man Lynched by Angry Mob After Alleged Sacrilege Attempt at Golden Temple

