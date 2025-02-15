Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 15 (ANI): The Institution of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research and SSKM Hospital (IPGMER SSKM) has performed a record-breaking 175 gallbladder surgeries in just five days, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced.

Congratulating the hospital, the CM posted on X, "Glad to inform that our very own apex level Government facility in Kolkata, SSKM Hospital, has created a record by performing waiting-in-the-queue 175 gallbladder surgeries in last 5 days!"

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Sexually Harassed by Her Uncle, 16-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide; Suspect Held After Gunfight With Police.

https://x.com/MamataOfficial/status/1890686309070721465

According to the Chief Minister, the hospital handled 390 major surgical cases and gallbladder surgeries during the same period.

Also Read | Gurugram Municipal Election 2025: 31 New Candidates To Contest in 36 Seats From BJP, Party Expresses Confidence in Fresh Faces.

"All these surgeries were successful, in addition to the usual operations in the hospital. During these 5 days from Monday to Friday, there were 390 other major surgical cases in addition to those 175 special drive cases," read the CM's post.

Congratulations to the hospital's doctors, nurses and staff, she added, "This was a mission mode endeavour to clear the waiting gallbladder cases, and also to show what our doctors can do if they work in unison with dedication!...I congratulate the SSKM authorities, doctors, nurses and staff, for this unprecedented feat," she added.

Earlier on Wednesday (February 12), the Trinamool Congress (TMC)- led state government presented its budget for the year 2025-26, focusing on social welfare and women's empowerment. Minister of State for Finance (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya tabled a Rs 3.89-lakh crore budget.

The Finance Minister also announced a 4 per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees.

The budget allocation for the upcoming financial year, 2025-26, showcased substantial investments across various sectors, focusing on education, health, and infrastructure development.

Among the key allocations, a substantial Rs 38,762.03 crore has been allocated to the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department, underscoring the TMC government's commitment to strengthening welfare initiatives for women and children. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)