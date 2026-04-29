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Agency News Agency News India News | WB Polls: BJP Polling Agent Allegedly Attacked by Miscreants in Nadia's Chapra Assembly Constituency Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Amid the ongoing Phase 2 polling in West Bengal, a BJP booth worker has alleged that he was attacked by a group of miscreants in the Chapra Assembly constituency.

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Phase 2 polling in West Bengal, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth worker alleged on Wednesday that he was attacked by a group of miscreants in the Chapra Assembly constituency in Nadia district.

Around 5:30 a.m. on polling day, BJP polling agent Mosharraf Mir, assigned to booth number 52 under Hatra Panchayat, was allegedly assaulted with iron rods and firearms by unidentified individuals.

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Police officials rescued him and admitted him to Chapra Rural Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. He has received six stitches on his head.

Over the incident, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said, "Chhapra is a minority-dominated area where 'gundagardi' happens with help from TMC, which doesn't want any BJP booth agents present in the constituency. We are demanding strict action in this incident."

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The attack took place amid the second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026.

Meanwhile, Nadia assembly constituency recorded a voting percentage of 18.50 per cent, while Purba Bardhaman stands at the top, with a voting percentage of 20.86%, followed by Hooghly, which has witnessed 20.16% polling until 9 am, and North 24 Paraganas recorded 17.81% votes.

Kolkata North and Kolkata South have experienced 17.28% and 16.81% polling respectively, whereas 17.76 percent voting has taken place in Howrah.

The main fight in West Bengal in the 2026 elections is between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Earlier in the day, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari inspected the polling booths in Bhabanipur constituency. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote at the Mitra Institute polling booth in Bhabanipur.

The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.

1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

While 142 seats are up for grabs, all eyes are on the 'Big Five' urban contests. Apart from the high-stakes seat of Bhabanipur, Tollyganj, the heart of the Bengali film industry, is a high-profile, star-studded battle. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)