New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The CBI has filed a charge sheet against six people, said to be TMC workers, in connection with the killing of a man during post-poll violence at Sitalkuchi in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The findings of the probe agency are in contrast to the allegations levelled in the FIR. The wife of the deceased had claimed that her family was a Trinamool Congress supporter and her husband was shot dead by "BJP goons".

Also Read | Half-Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts 2021: Is It a Bank Holiday on September 30 on October 1? Here's All You Need To Know.

The CBI has filed the charge sheet against Tahidul Mia, Haridas Barman, Madan Barman, Naba Kumar Barman, Shyamal Barman and Arabindo Barman in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Cooch Behar, officials said.

The Calcutta High Court last month directed the CBI to probe the post-poll violence cases.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rains: 10 Dead, Over 200 Cattle Washed Away After Heavy Rainfall Trigger Floods in Marathwada Region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)