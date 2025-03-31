Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh stated that Amaravati would be built in three years and 5 lakh jobs would be created around Visakhapatnam in the next 5 years.

Nara Lokesh said, "The people of Visakhapatnam showed so much love for this government to come to power. Visakhapatnam city is reaching a very high level. Bhogapuram will be completed soon. Lulu will also come to Visakhapatnam. ArcelorMittal and other companies are coming. TCS will start operations here in a few days. Tata Power is investing Rs 8 lakh crores in the state."

He further asserted that in the coming days world-class facilities would be introduced in Visakhapatnam.

"We will create 5 lakh jobs around Visakhapatnam. We are bringing world-class facilities to Visakhapatnam in the coming days. We are building Amaravati in three years. Visakhapatnam Varun Bay Sands will be completed in two years," he further said.

Earlier on March 13 The Andhra Pradesh government signed a crucial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft for skill development among youth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technology.

Representatives from Microsoft and from the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation entered into the MoU to this effect in the presence of the Minister for IT, Electronics and Education, Nara Lokesh, at the State Secretariat.

The major objective of this agreement is to develop basic skills in AI and advanced technologies on vocational education among secondary school children and the youth to produce skilled personnel required for IT-based and other industries in the State, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Nara Lokesh said that as per this agreement Microsoft will impart skill development training to over two lakh youth in just one year.

This Microsoft training will help the youth grab the opportunities emerging globally in AI and advanced technology and get jobs, Lokesh asserted.

Microsoft will impart training in AI and cloud computing to 500 teachers and 10,000 engineering students from 50 rural engineering colleges in the State.

Also, 30,000 students from 30 ITIs will be given AI training in digital productivity.

This apart, training will be given in AI skills for 40,000 youth to enable the introduction of passport to earning 2.0 in the State while another 20,000 will be given training with the cooperation of the Union Labour and Employment Ministry. (ANI)

