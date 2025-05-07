Kolkata, May 7 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that everyone is together in the war on terror, and there should not be any differences among people.

Her comments came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's urgent meeting of chief ministers, chief secretaries and DGPs of states having borders with Pakistan and Nepal.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Urges People To Share Information Regarding Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Attack, Releases Phone Numbers.

The meeting was called in the wake of the strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as a retaliatory action against the Pahalgam terror attack.

"At this hour, we all should together fight the battle against terrorism and there should not be any differences among us," Banerjee said at the state secretariat.

Also Read | Mission Sankalp: Security Forces Neutralise 22 Naxals Near Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border.

She also urged media houses to report facts and ensure that no misinformation is spread.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)