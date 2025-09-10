Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday slammed the TDP-led government in the state and described the celebrations of "Super Six" as "super flop".

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the privatisation move of medical colleges will be opposed tooth and nail, and they will join hands with all like-minded people and organisations to force the government to roll back the decision.

"If they still go ahead with the decision, it will be reversed after we come to office," he told media persons.

He alleged that poll promises have not been fulfilled and questioned why farmers are facing the problems of urea and other fertilisers.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that during their term, they set up RBKs, which served as a one-stop solution to farmers' needs. He alleged that the allotted urea is being diverted by TDP cadre and middlemen and sold at double the rate.

The YSCRP leader said he had set up a Rs 3,000 crore Price Stabilisation Fund and provided support to farmers during price fluctuations, according to a release.

"Chandrababu has declined the sanction of medical seats to Pulivendula with vindictive attitude and is now giving away medical colleges on a platter to private players and we will fight tooth and nail opposing it. This move will badly affect the medicare system as private hospitals will exploit the poor," he alleged.

"During our term, public health system was so impeccably tuned that from medical college at every district headquarter down to the village clinic a medical hub was created, enabling poorer sections access to medicare and study of medicine. But Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to reverse the system to benefit his favoured people. Aarogyasri and Aarogya Asara have been neglected, and all the welfare schemes started by our government were willfully abandoned," he alleged further.

YSRCP chief further alleged that the coalition government has taken Rs 2 lakh crore after assuming office. "Corrupt practices continue at multiple levels," he alleged. (ANI)

