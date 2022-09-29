New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A labourer died after he allegedly fell into a 40 feet deep under construction basement at Safdarjung railway station redevelopment site here on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Shamsher, is a resident of Araria district of Bihar, they said.

Police said that around 6 am, an information was received at Sarojini Nagar police station that the labourer while working on a construction site near the railway station fell and got trapped under the debris.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said that after reaching at the spot, it was found that Shamsher was working as a welder at the on going construction for redevelopment of Safdarjung railway station.

"Today at around 5.15 am while Shamsher was welding a water pump at the site, the loose soil around it slipped and he fell inside a 40 feet deep under construction basement and got trapped under the debris," the senior police officer said.

With the help of fire department and NDRF, the body was taken out of the deep pit, he said.

The body has been preserved at Safdarjung Hospital and would he handed over to the family after post-mortem, he added.

"Prima facie offence of negligence on part of contractor and company has been observed. Case under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered," the DCP said.

