Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], February 25 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police arrested an active member of the banned outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) from Siliguri on Friday.

According to the police, the arrested person is a resident of Assam.

"The person has been identified as Avinash Roy alias Jakey of the Kokrajhat area of Assam," said Sudip Bhattacharya, DSP, STF Siliguri.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

