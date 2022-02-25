Asus 8z India launch has been confirmed for February 28, 2022. The company teased the upcoming phone on its Twitter account, revealing its launch date and time. According to the teaser, Asus 8z will debut at 12 noon on the above-mentioned date. The smartphone is also listed on Flipkart, which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. The device was supposed to be launched last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ZenFone 8 To Be Reportedly Launched As Asus 8z in India.

Asus 8Z is likely to come with a 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor paired with Adreno 660 GPU. For optics, it might sport a 64MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there could be a 12MP selfie snapper.

The handset might pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options could include a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.1. In addition to this Asus 8z might also come with Dirac HD Sound, Hi-Res Audio, Triple microphones with OZO Audio Zoom & ASUS Noise Reduction Technology and FM Radio. Coming to the price, Asus 8z is likely to be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000.

