India News | West Bengal: AITC to Stage Protest over Post-poll Violence, Bulldozer Action on May 21

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 19 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced to hold a protest on May 21 against the demolition drive at three places, including Ballygunge and Sealdah.

Following a meeting of TMC MLAs with party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, party leader Kunal Ghosh said protests would be held at three locations, including Ballygunge and Sealdah.

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"TMC will hold protests at three places, including Ballygunge and Sealdah, on May 21 over post-poll violence in the state," Ghosh said.

Describing the withdrawal of the TMC candidate Jahangir Khan from Falta as a "personal decision", Ghosh said, "It was his personal decision and has nothing to do with the party. He announced his decision without discussing it with the party."

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Speaking about the meeting between TMC MLAs and Mamata Banerjee, Madan Mitra said discussions were held on the situation in various constituencies. He also termed the Khan's withdrawal from the party an "individual decision."

Earlier, the Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja criticised the use of bulldozers during an anti-encroachment drive in West Bengal's Howrah, while saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "should not misuse or abuse its power".

He asserted that governments must function in accordance with the Constitution and maintain constitutional morality.

"In Bengal, many things are happening. We witnessed how post-poll violence took place. Now we saw how bulldozers were used. Now elections are over. Whether we like it or not, people have given a verdict. Accordingly, the government will have to function. But the BJP should not abuse or misuse its power. Whatever the BJP government in Bengal does, it should be in tune with the constitution, and there must be constitutional morality," D Raja told ANI.

On bulldozer action in Howrah, BJP MLA Bhaskar Bhattacharya said, "Bulldozers are not only used for houses but policies too; it is being used on TMC's malpractices, it will be done according to law."

Earlier, on Saturday evening, a demolition drive was carried out under heavy security near the Howrah Railway Station area in West Bengal to remove alleged illegal encroachments. Large numbers of police personnel were deployed in the area as civic authorities used bulldozers and heavy machinery to clear structures identified as unauthorised constructions.

The operation was conducted amid tight security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident. Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh asserted that strict action would be taken against illegal constructions and encroachments across the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)