New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday questioned Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Trinamool Congress strongman and the party's Birbhum district president, Anubrata Mondal, for nearly nine hours in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

Mondal reached the Enforcement Directorate headquarters here around 10 am following summons of the federal agency to face questioning and left around 7 pm.

The investigating officer recorded Mondal's statement during the questioning over various points like chain of shell entities used in the process of fund diversion as well as the money reportedly transferred to the accounts of those entities who are at rudimentary level of the chain.

The move comes days after a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi remanded Sehgal Hossain, bodyguard of Anubrata Mondal to seven days of Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a parallel probe into the cattle-smuggling scam, has also questioned Mondal in the case.

The CBI has recently submitted a fresh chargesheet at a special court in Asansol in West Burdwan district in West Bengal, where the agency named TMC heavyweight Anubrata Mondal as the direct beneficiary of the cattle scam. The CBI has also underlined the details of the huge assets and property of Mondal and his family members in the charge sheet.

The CBI arrested Anubrata Mondal on August 11 in connection with the multi-crore West Bengal cattle smuggling scam. (ANI)

