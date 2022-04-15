Nadia (West Bengal) [India], April 15 (ANI): A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Friday arrived at the residence of Prabhakar Poddar, an accused in the case of gang rape and death of a minor girl.

The team also included members of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to collect samples.

Notably, CBI DIG Akhilesh Singh with CBI Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay on Thursday arrived at the house in Ganrapota Bilpara Village of the prime accused Braj Gopal Gayali in the case.

A 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskhali in Nadia district earlier this month. The victim's family has accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case.

Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the CBI to investigate the case. In its detailed order, the High Court noted that in order to have a "fair investigation" and instil confidence in the family of the victim, the case was being handed over to the CBI.

The state investigating agency was asked to hand over all papers relating to the investigation, as well as the custody of the accused to the central agency. The matter has been listed for May 2.A case under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO) Act was registered in the case.

Meanwhile, the five-member fact-finding committee constituted by BJP chief JP Nadda visited Hanskhali on Friday. The Committee includes BJP MP Rekha Verma, Uttar Pradesh Minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, Khusbu Sunder and West Bengal MLA Rupmitra Chaudhary.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned if the minor girl was actually raped or had a love affair that got her pregnant. (ANI)

