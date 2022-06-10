Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHE) announced the results of the Class 12th board exam results 2022 on Friday.The results of the Higher Secondary or Uccha Madhyamik final examination results have been announced at 11 am today and will be made available online from 12 noon onwards. Students can now view their results through the web portal, SMS and mobile app from 12 noon onwards.

Students who appeared for the West Bengal HC 12th board exams can check their results on its official site- wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.

The candidates can visit the official website of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in and click on the results link available on the page, following the class 12 result link in a new tab. After this, students are required to enter the login details and press submit.

The link will be activated on the official website after 12 noon.

The mark sheet of WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen and students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

For the academic years 2021-22, WBCHSE commenced the class 12 board exams on April 2 and concluded on April 26, 2022, in the state. Around eight lakh students appeared for class 12 board exams which were held offline in the state. (ANI)

