New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that more than one crore people from all over the state had visited around 14,500 "Amader Para, Amader Samadhan" camps, which aims at providing sustainable solutions to issues of local problems.

In a post on social media X, Banerjee wrote that the "unprecedented" and "spontaneous" participation of the people of West Bengal had strengthened and added life to the prevailing democratic and good governance culture of the state.

"I am feeling extremely happy and proud to announce that within only 26 days, more than one crore people from all over Bengal have visited around 14,500 _Amader Para, Amader Samadhan_ camps, in order to have sustainable solutions to the various issues and problems in and around their localities. Congratulations to all for crossing the one-crore- mark so quickly! This unprecedented and spontaneous participation of common men and women of Bengal in this socio- economic development initiative has further strengthened, and added more life to, the prevailing democratic and participatory good governance culture in this State," the post read.

Further in her post Banerjee thanked the representatives, government officials, and volunteers for working relentlessly and converting the vision into reality.

"I am taking this opportunity to convey my heartfelt appreciation to all the people's representatives, government officials & other employees as well as volunteers who are working relentlessly to translate this vision into reality, thus reaching to the doorsteps of all the citizens of this State. Besides, I also extend my sincere gratitude to each and every person of Bengal who has kept faith on us and relied upon our commitment. We are deeply committed to reach out to every person in Bengal with various government benefits meant for them. Besides, I ensure that to shoulder further responsibility and to provide quick and meaningful solutions to your problems, our Ma- Maati- Manush government is always there and will be there in the days to come," the post read.

The "Amader Para, Amader Samadhan" initiative had commenced on August 2 and aims to empower people at grassroots to directly shape the future of their booths.

Under the initiative, Rs 10 lakhs is allocated to each of the 80,000 booths. Camps are allocated to cover three booths in every locality where the citizens can submit their grievances and documents online. (ANI)

