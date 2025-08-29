Mumbai, August 29: Is there a bank holiday next week? Are banks open from September 1 to 7? If you're looking for answers to these questions, then we have got you covered. Banks are expected to remain closed for several days in the first week of September, beginning on Monday, September 1, and ending on Sunday, September 7. That said, knowing when banks will stay shut for business in the coming week is essential.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list for September 2025, banks will remain closed for five days in the first week of September. The September 1-7 bank holiday list also includes the regular weekend holiday observed on all Sundays of the month. Banks will stay shut on September 3 for Karma Puja, September 4 for First Onam, September 5 for Id-E-Milad, and September 6 for Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi). Stock Market Holiday on August 27? Will Share Market Remain Open or Closed for Ganesh Chaturthi? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE, BSE on Wednesday.

List of Bank Holidays from September 1-7

Date: Day: Bank Holiday: September 3 Wednesday Karma Puja September 4 Thursday First Onam September 5 Friday Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (bara vafat)/Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif September 6 Saturday Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra September 7 Sunday Weekend Holiday

Additionally, banks will remain closed on September 7 because it is a Sunday. Although banks will be closed on the above dates for physical banking, customers can use offline services such as internet banking, RTGS, ATMs, and UPI transactions, which will continue to operate 24/7. These services can be used to perform their pending banking tasks, such as money transfers and bill payments. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

According to the RBI's website, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

